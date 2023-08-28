Live
IndiGo aircraft called back from runway at Kochi airport after hoax bomb threat
A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was called back from the runway at the Cochin International Airport on Monday after receiving an anonymous call that a bomb was placed in the aircraft.
Kochi: A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was called back from the runway at the Cochin International Airport on Monday after receiving an anonymous call that a bomb was placed in the aircraft.
The aircraft was taxiing on the runway when the call was received
Following a thorough search after offloading the passengers and cargo, it turned out to be a hoax.
Just before 1 p.m., the aircraft was allowed to proceed to its destination.
Meanwhile, the local police has started a detailed probe into the incident.
