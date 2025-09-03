Live
Indore horror: Rats bite 2 newborn babies at hospital
Indore: Rats bit two newborn babies at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city in the last 48 hours, prompting the administration to order an investigation on Tuesday, an official said. The incident occurred at Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH), one of the biggest government hospitals in the state. Talking to PTI, the hospital's superintendent, Dr Ashok Yadav, said, "In the last 48 hours, rats have bitten the fingers of a baby in the intensive care unit (ICU), while another infant suffered bites to the head and shoulder."
He said the infants suffered from congenital deformities, and one of them had been abandoned in Khargone district and was sent to MYH for treatment. A committee has been formed to investigate the incidents, Dr Yadav said.
Employees of MYH have been instructed to keep a 24-hour vigil in the hospital so that such an incident does not happen in future, he added.