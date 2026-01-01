Indore Water Contamination Crisis: Official Sacked, Two Suspended As Death Toll Touches 10

The Madhya Pradesh government has dismissed one official and suspended two others as the death toll from contaminated drinking water in Indore rose to 10, according to officials. The incident has sickened more than 2,000 people after polluted water was supplied through a municipal pipeline in parts of the city.

Among those who lost their lives are a six-month-old infant, who died on Wednesday, and six women. Over the past week, more than 100 residents from the Bhagirathpura area have been admitted to hospitals after consuming water drawn from the Indore Municipal Corporation’s supply line. While authorities have not formally confirmed the death count, a senior district administration official said the number of fatalities has crossed 10.

Following directions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in-charge sub-engineer Shubham Shrivastava of the Public Health Engineering Department was removed from service, while zonal officer Shaligram Sitole and assistant engineer Yogesh Joshi were placed under suspension. Health department data shows that nearly 8,000 houses were surveyed, covering close to 40,000 people. Of these, over 2,400 individuals were identified as suspected patients and provided first aid, while 212 were hospitalised. As of Wednesday, 162 patients remained admitted, including 26 in intensive care units.

A three-member committee has been constituted to investigate the incident and identify lapses that led to the contamination. The panel will also examine delays in executing a tender issued in August for a new water supply line in the affected locality. Senior officials said the inquiry would look into both technical failures and administrative shortcomings.

Indore-1 MLA and Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya described the incident as unfortunate, noting that while hospital admissions had surged earlier, the numbers showed some decline on Wednesday. He remained stationed in the affected area, even as the Chief Minister visited hospitals to meet those undergoing treatment.

Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dileep Yadav said the suspended and dismissed officials were responsible for ensuring safe water supply but failed to detect leakages in time. He explained that a major leak caused by a toilet drainage line running over the main water supply had been repaired and the structure dismantled. Additional leaks were also identified and fixed. Water supply will resume only after fresh testing confirms quality and safety, he said, adding that more than 100 water tankers have been deployed to meet residents’ immediate needs.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken cognisance of the matter and sought a status report from the State government by January 2. Hearing petitions from residents, the court directed that patients be provided free treatment after allegations emerged that some private hospitals were denying care without advance payment.

Addressing concerns over delays in laying a new pipeline, the IMC Commissioner said the project falls under the AMRUT scheme and work would begin once funds are released. Meanwhile, the State Congress has formed a five-member fact-finding committee to independently examine the tragedy and submit its findings to the party leadership by January 5.