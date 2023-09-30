  • Menu
Infiltration bid foiled on LoC in J&K, 2 terrorists killed

Two terrorists were killed on Saturday as security forces foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed on Saturday as security forces foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, a joint operation was carried out by Army and police in Kumkadi area in Machal sector.

“The operation is still in progress. So far, two AK rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds, one Pakistan-made pistol, one pouch and Rs 2,100 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from the encounter site,” the police added.

