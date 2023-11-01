  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Innate diversity strengthens India: Kharge, Rahul on Foundation Day of several states

Innate diversity strengthens India: Kharge, Rahul on Foundation Day of several states
x
Highlights

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi greeted the people on the foundation day of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi greeted the people on the foundation day of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Our warm greetings on the Formation Day of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

"Our innate diversity strengthens India. We wish each one of the States and UTs peace, prosperity and unbridled progress," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Best wishes to the people of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry on their foundation day today."

"The strength of 'INDIA, that is BHARAT’ truly shines in the confluence of the rich histories, diverse cultures and traditions of every state and union territory," the Congress leader added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X