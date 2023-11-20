Instead of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', Modi should say 'Adani ji ki Jai': Rahul

Bundi/Dausa: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Narendra Modi of working for billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and said instead of chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', the prime minister should say "Adani ji ki Jai".

Addressing election rallies in Bundi and Dausa districts, Gandhi alleged that Modi wants to make two 'Hindustans', one for Adani and the other for the poor.

He also targeted Modi for not conducting a caste census in the country and said it will be the first thing that the Congress will get done after it comes to power at the Centre.

Speaking at the rally in Bundi, Gandhi said, "Instead of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', the PM should say 'Adani ji Ki Jai' because he works for him."