Intense chill grips MP, min temp dips to 1.2 degree Celsius

Bhopal: Intense chill gripped most of Madhya Pradesh for the second day on Saturday with the state's Tikamgarh recording a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius, while it was 1.2 degrees in the hill station of Pachmarhi.

Most parts of the state are experiencing severe cold wave with the temperature dropping consistently in most districts.

Due to dense fog and poor visibility in Gwalior division, most flights were cancelled. However, Bhopal airport witnessed a normal schedule throughout the day. Chief Minister Kamal Nath had to cancel his visit to Gwalior and Bhind due to inclement weather. He was to participate in the loan waiver programme at Lahar-Bhind.

The harsh cold caused frost in many cities with temperatures dropping to 5 degrees or below in 25 cities of the state.

On the coldest night of the season in Bhopal, the mercury reached 5.3 degrees while 28 other cities recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

In Tikamgarh, Raisen and Ratlam areas, frost settled on crops in the fields. The coldest night in the state's plains was recorded in Tikamgarh on Friday with the mercury dipping to 1.5 degrees Celsius while Pachmarhi shivered at 1.2 degrees. A drop of more than two degrees has been recorded in one day.

Bhopal was reeling under chilly conditions for the second consecutive day and the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.3 degrees on Friday.

The Meteorological Department says intense cold would continue in most cities in Bhopal division, Malwa, Nimar, Bundelkhand, Bhind, Gwalior-Chambal and Mahakaushal.

Meteorologist P.K. Saha says humidity has reduced but the cold wave from the north continue to grip Gwalior and Chambal region with the visibility dropping in Tikamgarh, Khajuraho and Shivpuri to 50 metres.

Met Department says cold wave and intense cold wave will prevail in Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Indore, Hoshangabad and Bhopal divisions.

Dense fog is likely on Sunday at Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Gwalior and some districts of Chambal division.