Live
- GST Council to Review 18% Tax on Insurance Premiums by October
- Apple Unveils iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Price, Availability and Features
- Ganesh Utsav 2024: Alternative Days for Immersing Bappa Idol Aside from Anant Chaturdashi
- IND vs BAN Test match: Rishabh Pant Returns Indian Team for First Test
- Apple Cuts Prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models After iPhone 16 Launch
- Sub-standard conditions in Noida continue to hamper start of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match on Day 2
- Rana, Dulquer collaborate for multilingual film ‘Kaantha’
- PKL 11: Hyderabad to host the first leg from October 18 to November 9
- ‘Kannappa’ team gives b’day treat to Akshay Kumar
- Apple Glowtime Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series and All that Apple Announced
Just In
Intl Buddhist media conclave on SEPT 11
An international Buddhist conclave that aims to foster ethical journalism, promote mindful communication, and establish a network of Buddhist media professionals across Asia, is set to be held on September 11, the Ministry of Culture said on Monday.
New Delhi : An international Buddhist conclave that aims to foster ethical journalism, promote mindful communication, and establish a network of Buddhist media professionals across Asia, is set to be held on September 11, the Ministry of Culture said on Monday.
The second International Buddhist Media Conclave will be organised by International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF).
The theme of the event will be -- ‘Mindful Communication for Conflict Avoidance and Sustainable Development’. It will be held at VIF. Baichung Bhutia, former captain of the Indian football team will be the guest of honour, the ministry said in a statement. Gurumurthy, Chairman of VIF, will deliver the keynote address on the occasion. The event will be attended by representatives of the media from 18 countries, it said.
“The primary objective of the 2nd International Buddhist Media Conclave will focus on how Buddhist teachings can be assimilated into modern media practices to address global crises and enhance trust in media institutions,” the statement said.
The first conclave brought together around 150 delegates, including Buddhist journalists and media personalities from 12 different countries and laid a strong foundation for integrating Buddhist principles into media practices, it added.
“The conclave aims to foster ethical journalism, promote mindful communication, and establish a network of Buddhist media professionals across Asia,” the statement said.