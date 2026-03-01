Every reading room, computer centre a step towards 'Viksit Bharat': Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday inaugurated a computer education centre and reading room in Nangloi, describing it as another step towards ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Inaugurating the Savitri Devi Goyal Institute of Computer Education and Reading Room, Gupta said, “Every reading room and computer centre is a step towards ‘Viksit Bharat’. Computer education today is no longer a luxury but an essential requirement of our era. In the digital age, true literacy must necessarily include digital literacy.”

Recalling his own student days, Gupta said he often searched for quiet spaces to study and found deep concentration in libraries such as the Ratan Tata Library in Timarpur near the Delhi School of Economics.

He noted that such reading spaces play a crucial role for students preparing for competitive examinations such as the IAS, IPS and other civil services, and expressed confidence that the new reading room would help many young aspirants achieve success in their academic and professional journeys.

Gupta called upon members of society to treat the centre as a collective community initiative and contribute in whatever way possible, whether by donating books, volunteering time or providing financial support.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would inspire the establishment of similar centres in the future and nurture a culture of service, discipline and learning among young people, ultimately benefiting society at large.

The programme, organised by Seva Bharati at Raghunath Dharamshala in Nangloi, marks a significant step towards empowering children and youth, especially from economically weaker sections, by providing access to digital learning facilities and a supportive academic environment, he said.

Gupta stated that the establishment of the centre is not merely the inauguration of a building or a room, but the opening up of new opportunities for talented youth who often lag behind due to a lack of resources.

He appreciated the efforts of Seva Bharati and the Goyal family for installing 15 computers and creating a dedicated reading room to support the educational aspirations of students in the community.

On the occasion, Vishal, Prant Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), underscored the collective commitment towards education, social upliftment and inclusive digital empowerment.

He expressed confidence that the institute would play a significant role in empowering students from economically weaker sections who are often unable to afford expensive educational facilities.

Vishal said that by providing computer education and study facilities at a nominal cost, the centre would open new avenues of learning and opportunity for deserving students, enabling them to acquire essential digital skills and pursue their academic and professional aspirations with confidence.