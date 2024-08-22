i&pr director samal visits Jharsuguda hockey stadium

Jharsuguda: Former Jharsuguda Collector and current Information and Public Relations department Director Saroj Kumar Samal visited the hockey stadium here with an aim to further the growth of hockey in Jharsuguda.

Samal’s tenure as Collector saw numerous initiatives topromote hockey in Jharsuguda, including the establishment of a well-equipped stadium which has become a sports hub in the region.

During his visit, Samal held discussions with members of Jharsuguda Hockey Association, including State Hockey vice-president Jeeban Mohanty, Prajjwal Patel, Ganesha Chander Naik and Bibekananda Pradhan. The discussions focused on the challenges faced by the Association, particularly the need for improving astro turf and other infrastructure.

Samal assured the Association members that he would bring these issues to the attention of the district administration and authorities concerned. His commitment to support the development of hockey in Jharsuguda was welcomed by the Association, which expressed the hope that this would lead to upliftment of the sport in the region.

The visit by Samal underscores the importance of hockey in Jharsuguda and the potential of the district to become a key player in the State’s sports landscape.