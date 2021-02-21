X
X
IT conducts raid at private multi-speciality hospital in Srinagar

The Income-Tax Department conducted a search and seizure operation on February 19

The Income-Tax Department conducted a search and seizure operation on February 19, on a group running the biggest private multi-speciality hospital in Srinagar, the IT department informed on Sunday. The Central Board of Direct Taxes said that as many as seven premises including four residential premises, all in Srinagar were searched.

The CBDT that the search revealed substantial evasion of stamp duty due. Further probe is underway and more information is awaited in this regard.

