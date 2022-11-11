ITBP Officer Awarded As India's Highest Nursing Honour

Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, gave nurses from all throughout India the National Florence Nightingale Award 2021 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 7. Nurses who have excelled in their field are recognised with this award. Additionally, Lissy Achankunju was given the chance to work for UN-Mission (DR CONGO) and NSG, both of which recognised her abilities. Lissy, Assistant Commandant in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, also received the highest nursing honour bestowed to a person in the nation.



She began working for the police in 1988 and served for more than 30 years in several departments. She is currently employed by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) as a nurse and paramedical staff supervisor in a hospital in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

She managed a labour case on her own while providing emergency care in an emergency at a soldier's residence in Pantha Chowk camp in Srinagar. The infant was taken under medical supervision right away to an Army Hospital in Srinagar. She acted quickly in a snake bite situation while on deputation with the National Security Guard (NSG) in 2003, saving the victim's life. She has gone above and above the call of duty to assist patients with hepatitis and dengue while on assignment in Srinagar and Delhi.



Furthermore, she got multiple awards for her unselfish work, including the director-general of ITBP's commendation roll, a gold disc with one star, four commendation rolls, and three insignias. She is renowned for giving patients high-quality nursing care and acting quickly to save lives in situations.