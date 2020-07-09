ITDC signs MoU with AIIMS to strengthen health protocols

New Delhi: MoU signed with PSU Bharat Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ITDC) in collaboration with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi to monitor the status of infection of Covid-19, providing a safe environment for guests and employees in their hotels and offices Is signed.

Talking about the MoU, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel said, "The MoU between ITDC and AIIMS to fight Covid-19 is a commendable and commendable step taken by ITDC. We need to make every effort to overcome our fears and revive the tourism industry, which is one of the major contributors to the country's GDP. This step of ITDC will help in rebuilding the trust and confidence of international and domestic tourists. "

The Minister of State said, "The epidemic has had a serious impact on the travel and tourism industry. The MoU with AIIMS will help in monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to fight the epidemic. The tourism sector contributes immensely to India's GDP along with the creation of jobs, hence it is imperative that the sector is prepared and prepared for return to work. "

As per the MoU, AIIMS, ITDC and / or any other organization will provide input on formulating and developing security protocols regarding the transition to Covid-19, based on the current situation as well as real-time basis. An advisory board of representatives will be formed. It will help in building trust and confidence in domestic tourism and will also help in building the image of the nation for international tourists and travelers.

Such measures, following the guidelines issued by the Government of India, as well as comprehensive training provided to more than 1000 employees in the hotel front office, guest relations, housekeeping, food and beverage, etc. to effectively handle the situation. Have been made in addition to.