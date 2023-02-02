  • Menu
It's 'Amrit Kaal' for PM, not for 'aam aadmi': AAP

Highlights

Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim about doubling of per capita income since 2014

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim about doubling of per capita income since 2014, saying it is 'Amrit Kaal' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not for the common people of the country.

"Neither did the MSP of crops increase nor did the youth get employment. But this is Amrit Kaal for Modi ji. Nirmala ji is saying per capita income has doubled," AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said in a series of tweets, wondering "whose income" doubled.

