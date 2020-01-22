It's official: Mumbai to stay open 24x7 from January 27

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra state cabinet approved the nightlife move for Mumbai city on Wednesday.

State tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray had on Saturday said shops, malls and eateries in non-residential areas of Mumbai will have the option of remaining open 24x7 from January 27, although it will not be made compulsory.

The areas where these establishments will remain open all night are Fort and Kala Ghoda in south Mumbai and Bandra Kurla Complex in the west.

The policy will be applicable from January 27, and not January 26 as planned earlier.