Just In
IUML Leader Sparks Controversy Over Gender Equality Comments In Kerala
Kerala IUML state secretary PMA Salam faces backlash from ruling CPI(M) after questioning gender equality principles, citing sports and public facilities as examples of inherent differences between men and women.
Kerala Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state general secretary PMA Salam has sparked controversy with his remarks challenging the concept of absolute gender equality. Speaking at a public gathering in Malappuram district on January 29, Salam questioned the practicality of treating men and women as equals across all domains.
During his address, Salam cited several examples to support his position. "We cannot say men and women are equal on all fronts. Consider the Olympics, where men and women compete separately. It's because both are different," he stated. He further elaborated by pointing to gender-specific facilities like separate public toilets and reserved seating for women in public transportation.
Clarifying the IUML's stance, Salam emphasized that while the party supports equality in social justice, it distinguishes this from absolute gender equality. "Those saying they are equal are trying to destroy equality. We advocate for gender justice rather than gender equality," he explained.
The comments drew immediate criticism from Kerala's ruling CPI(M) leadership. State Excise Minister MB Rajesh denounced the statement as "disgusting," comparing it to regressive viewpoints held by communal forces. He highlighted astronaut Sunita Williams' achievements to counter Salam's perspective, emphasizing that gender equality remains fundamental to civilized society.
R Bindu, Kerala's Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, also condemned the remarks as reactionary, noting that such statements reflect IUML's consistent political position on gender issues.
The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between progressive and traditional viewpoints on gender equality in Kerala's political landscape, sparking renewed debate about gender roles and rights in society.