J & K: Security Forces Neutralise Two Terrorists, 1 Associate In Encounter

Srinagar: Security forces in the early hours of Saturday, killed two terrorists and one associate of theirs in an exchange of fire, the news agency ANI reported. The encounter between the terrorists and security forces took place in the Goripora area of Awantipora in Pulwama district of the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Goripora Area of Awantipora in Pulwama district. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/BfdStDi80q — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

The encounter which started in the early hours of Saturday ended with the security forces effectively neutralising two unidentified terrorists and their hardcore associate. Meanwhile, security forces are continuing a massive search operation.



After the Narendra Modi government brought in an Act abrogating Article 370 and dividing the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Pakistan-based terror groups have made various attempts to push militants into India. However, vigilant security forces have either pushed them back or effectively neutralised them.

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps through the state, Pakistani terror groups have been trying to activate local militants which have led to a series of encounters in recent weeks. Security forces have eliminated terrorists in all such operations. Significantly, a number of these encounters between terrorists and security forces took place in the COVID-19 hotspot of Shopian district which has reported 22 cases of Coronavirus positive Sin the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.