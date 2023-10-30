Jagatsinghpur: Food waste, water pouches dumped at event venue

Jagatsinghpur: A day after ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ launching event was held at NKC Stadium here, huge quantity of cooked food and water pouches was seen dumped at the event venue.

Sources said due to lack of attendance at the event, mismanagement in food distribution and poor quality of food served, the foodstuff remained unconsumed leading to the wastage.

Foodstuff, paper plates and water pouches lay scattered on the stadium premises causing inconvenience to morning walkers and sportspersons.

A morning walker and also a former municipality chairperson, Biplab Choudhury, first noticed the waste foodstuff lying scattered at the stadium and posted a video on the incident on the social media drawing public outrage against the administration and Jagatsinghpur block authority.

After public outcry, Jagatsinghpur Municipality collected the waste foodstuff, paper plates and water pouches and dumped them at the disposal site.