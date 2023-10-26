Jail museum to be new and unique venue for post-Puja gathering for industrialists hosted by Bengal CM

Kolkata: The jail museum in south Kolkata, in all probability, will be the new and unique venue for the annual post-Durga Puja gathering hosted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for industrialists and celebrities from the state.

The event this year will be organised either in the first or second week of November, sources from the state secretariat said.

The gathering this year is of special significance considering that it is perceived as the curtain raiser for the Bengal Global Business Summit, 2023.

The annual event held in Kolkata from November 21 to November 23 is organised by the West Bengal government to showcase the state as an ideal investment destination.

Every year, the post-Puja gathering is held at Eco Park in New Town on the northern outskirts of Kolkata. “However, this time the CM is keen on having the event at the jail museum in south Kolkata. Although nothing has been officially finalised in the matter, in all probability the jail museum will be the new venue for the post-Puja gathering,” said a state government official aware of the development.

He added that the jail museum, which has a lot of modern facilities, can be the ideal venue for the event.

“The museum building is done up well with an ambience of nostalgia and at the same time it has all the facilities for accommodating social gatherings, including a modern cafeteria,” the state government official said.

Besides, industrialists and celebrities, top bureaucrats, police officers and members of the state cabinet are also scheduled to be present on the occasion.