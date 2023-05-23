Jailed AAP leader Jain taken to Safdarjung

New Delhi: Incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Tihar Jail after he complained of his deteriorating health condition, sources said.

No other additional information was immediately available.

Recently, Jain had consulted a psychologist inside the jail clinic who suggested that he should be around people and have social interactions after the AAP leader mentioned that he was depressed and feeling lonely.

Jain was placed under arrest on May 30, 2022, by the ED under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the CBI in 2017 under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and Ankush Jain.

The CBI has alleged that Satyendar Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Delhi government during February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Satyendar Jain on March 31, 2022.