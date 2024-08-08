Jaishankar Discusses Developments With UK’s Lammy Amidst Speculations Of Hasina Seeking Asylum

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently had a discussion with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy about the current situation in Bangladesh, where violent protests led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. This conversation comes amidst rumors that Hasina, currently in India, may seek political asylum in the UK. However, UK immigration rules do not specifically permit travel for asylum seeking.

Earlier this week in Parliament, Jaishankar emphasized that Hasina's visit to India is temporary. She reportedly plans to travel to London, where her sister's daughter, Tulip Siddiq, serves as a British MP.

The chaos in Bangladesh, triggered by protests against a controversial quota system for government jobs, has resulted in over 550 deaths and widespread violence, including attacks on Hindu houses and temples. The Indian government is monitoring the situation and has urged the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of minorities.

Approximately 10,000 Indians remain in Bangladesh, many of whom have contacted the Indian High Commission for assistance in returning to India. The High Commission in Dhaka, along with consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet, is coordinating these efforts. The MEA is also in touch with Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety of Indian missions and diplomats.