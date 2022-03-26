Jaishankar on 5-day visit to Maldives, Sri Lanka

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday embarked on a five-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar's visit comes after invitations were extended by his Maldivian and Sri Lankan counterparts Abdulla Shahid and G.L. Peiris, respectively.

Jaishankar will arrive in Addu city in the Maldives on Saturday, during which he will call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and hold discussions with Shahid.

The two-day visit will see the signing of several agreements related to bilateral development cooperation, as well as the inauguration/ handing-over and launch of a number of key India-supported projects that will contribute to the socio-economic development of the Maldives and enhance its security, the Ministry said in the visit.

During Jaishankar's trip to Sri Lanka from March 28-30, bilateral meetings and interactions.

Peiris had visited India in February, while Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa was in New Delhi earlier this month.

While in Sri Lanka, Jaishankar will also participate in the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on March 29 in Colombo,.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also virtually attend the fifth BIMSTEC summir on March 30.

"Both Maldives and Sri Lanka are India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy special place in Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' and Neighbourhood First," the statement said.

"Jaishankar's visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Sri Lanka."