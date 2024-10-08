Jajpur: 60-yr-old man rapes minor

Jajpur: A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Iswarpur area under Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Rabi Narayan Sahu, a shopkeeper in the village.

As per a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother at Mangalpur police station, the 14-year-old girl, who studies in Class IX, had gone to Rabi Narayan’s shop to purchase chili powder on Sunday. However, taking advantage of the situation, the shopkeeper dragged the minor girl inside the shop and raped her. The accused then fled from the spot after committing the crime, the complaint sated.

As the girl did not return home after a long time, her worried mother visited Rabi Narayan’s shop to enquire about her. There she found her daughter lying unconscious on the floor of the shop. The woman brought her daughter home and the victim narrated her ordeal to the family members after she gained her consciousness.

Soon the family members went to Mangalpur police station and filed a complaint of rape against Rabi Narayan. Based on the complaint, the police started an investigation into the crime and arrested the accused shopkeeper.

“We have arrested the accused under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO Act. He will be forwarded to the court after his medical examination and other formalities,” said Chinmayee Sahu, IIC of Mangalpur police station.