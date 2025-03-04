Jajpur: Woman kills husband, buries body in backyard

Jajpur: Sukinda police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband and burying his body in the backyard of their house at Dubikhal village in Jajpur district. The accused, identified as Dumari Munda (30), later surrendered at Sukinda police station. She has confessed to her crime.

According to reports, Dumari married Babuli Munda (36), a native of Balasore district, about seven years ago. The couple was staying at Dumari’s parental house at Dubikhal. However, their relationship was marred by constant quarrels over petty issues.

On Thursday evening, while Dumari’s parents had gone to the market, the couple was alone at their house. A verbal dispute erupted between the woman and her husband which later escalated into a heated argument followed by physical assault. Babuli allegedly assaulted Dumari. Enraged, Dumari retaliated by attacking him with a stick, leading to his death.

After the incident, Dumari kept the body inside the house. When her parents returned from the market at night, she narrated the incident to them. In a bid to cover up the crime, the family buried Babuli’s body in the backyard of their house.

The matter came to light when villagers learned of the incident on Sunday night and urged Dumari’s family to report it to the police. Following their advice, Dumari surrendered at Sukinda police station and confessed to her crime before the police.

Following Dumari’s surrender, Sukinda police registered a case and launched an investigation. A scientific team reached the spot on Monday. Police exhumed Babuli’s body in the presence of the Sukinda tehsildar and the Additional Superintendent of Police of Kalinga Nagar. Police later sent the body for post-mortem.

“We have arrested the accused and are investigating it thoroughly to get more details about the circumstances leading to the tragic event,” said Sukinda police station IIC Bilwamanagal Sethy. “The accused has confessed to have killed her husband. She claimed that she was fed up with her husband’s drinking habit. He came home drunk frequently and beat her up without any fault. Out of anger, she thrashed him with a stick leading to his

death,” he said.

The accused was forwarded to the court on Monday and later remanded in judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected, police said.