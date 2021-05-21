 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Jamia assistant professor Nabila Sadiq succumbs

Nabila Sadiq, an assistant professor at the Sarojini Naidu Centre for Womens Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia
x

Nabila Sadiq, an assistant professor at the Sarojini Naidu Centre for Womens Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia

Highlights

New Delhi: Nabila Sadiq, an assistant professor at the Sarojini Naidu Centre for Womens Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, had sent an SOS on May 4 for an ...

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi: Nabila Sadiq, an assistant professor at the Sarojini Naidu Centre for Womens Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, had sent an SOS on May 4 for an ICU bed through Twitter.

While she managed to get a bed at the Fortis Hospital in Faridabad, Nabila couldn't win the battle against Covid-19 as she passed away on May 18 after being put on ventilator support.

Ten days before she breathed her last, Nabila's mother had fallen prey to Covid, but she was not informed about her mother's death.

One of her students, Waqar, said that Nabila's lungs were badly damaged for which she couldn't be saved.

Nabila was active on social media till she was under home isolation, making efforts to help others in need. She is survived by her 86-year-old father who is a retired professor, and a brother who lives abroad.

On May 4, Nabila had tweeted, "Any ICU bed leads? For myself." In another tweet later, she had said: "Got it".

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X