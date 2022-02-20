Jammu And Kashmir Launched Women Safety Squad Across Srinagar

Ensuring the safety and security of women in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir police department established a special women's squad that patrolled the city. According to the police, the squads will patrol near coaching centres, schools, colleges, and other susceptible sites in Srinagar. They'd be linked up with administrators from educational institutions and coaching centres for fast action in the event of an emergency.



The Union Territory Police assigned a female inspector in charge and established the 9596770601 women's helpline, which would be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for women's safety and security.



Students in coaching centres and colleges praised the decision to station a female police squad in these regions, saying it made them feel safer because they can now openly discuss their concerns with the female officers.

Sujit Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir, said regarding the women's team that whether it's for society or the police, women's safety is always a challenge. There are some really delicate topics, such as stalking and eve-teasing, that people are unable to address despite the fact that they are occurring right in front of our eyes. As a result, on the advice of high officials, the District Police Srinagar has decided to implement at least two women patrolling teams in the city to ensure the protection of female students and women, as well as to deter stalkers and eve-teasers.

However, the DIG stated that this new special squad would assist in keeping a check on all educational institutions, particularly while schools and colleges are not in session.