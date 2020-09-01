Jammu and Kashmir's tally breaches 38K mark; toll mounts to 717

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir added 525 cases on Tuesday, taking the total caseload to 38,223, including 241 in Jammu division and 284 in Kashmir division, health officials said.

In all, 14 more Covid-19 deaths were reported, pushing the overall fatalities in the Union Territory to 717.

29,484 patients have completely recovered, while the number of active cases is now 8,022 in J&K out of which 2,318 are from Jammu division and 5,704 from Kashmir division.