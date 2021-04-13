Janata curfew in Maharashtra for 15 days

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Tuesday night that prohibitory orders under Section 144 would be imposed across the state from Wednesday at 8pm onwards.

He urged the people to follow a 'janata curfew' and stay indoors voluntarily. This order will be in place for 15 days.

From 7 am to 8 pm, only essential services will be allowed to operate, including delivery workers. While public transport will continue, it should be only used for essential services.

Hospitals, doctors, medical stores, those involved in the vaccination drive, mask manufacturers, etc, can continue to function.

Additionally, those in agriculture, warehousing, those involved in work in preparation for the monsoon, e-commerce, journalists, petrol pumps and data centres can remain open.

Restaurants and road-side stalls will be allowed to open only for takeaways.