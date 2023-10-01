Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow to have water laser show

Lucknow: The Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow will soon have a laser show on the tales of Ramayana and Mahabharata along with the glorious stories of Indian history.

The 3D show will be shown on water by projecting laser light beams on high-speed water fountains of the park.

The 30-minute show will unfold on a screen equalling the size of a cinema hall screen. Each show will have seating for 500 people and five shows will be run daily throughout the week.

In addition, the history and development of UP will also be shown on the water laser show.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has asked officials to prepare a script and make a 20-minute film with the help of experts.

The show will be managed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

Water laser shows are executed over tranquil waters, employing a combination of water guns and lights.

These versatile tools enable the creation of an array of shapes and figures in a myriad of colours, ensuring a visually engaging experience for all age groups.

Moreover, the show will be complemented by a state-of-the-art surround sound system, immersing the audience in a multi-sensory journey.

Through this mesmerising display, stories such as the Dashavtar, the Independence struggle and the tale of Sita’s abduction will be vividly brought to life, transporting the audience to historical epochs and mythological realms. Besides, other stories can also be added with time.

LDA has invested Rs 80.5 crore in the construction, installation and maintenance of this spectacle for up to five years. The LDA asserts that it has drawn its inspiration solely from its vision and creativity, rather than replicating water laser shows from other cities.

Officials said it will connect the younger generation of the city from these stories which they might have seen only on television or in videos.

Junior engineer at LDA, Manoj Sagar, said: “The show will be accessible to the public within the next few months, and it promises captivating content suitable for audiences of all ages. This innovative approach to retelling mythological stories is truly captivating and immersive.”