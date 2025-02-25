Japanese nationals take holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: As the grand Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 nears its culmination on February 26, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri, international visitors, including many from Japan, are expressing their awe and spiritual fulfillment after partaking in the sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Among the Japanese visitors, Akiko from Tokyo shared her excitement with IANS, saying, “It’s been such an exciting experience! I was amazed by the sheer number of people gathered here. It’s such an honour to dip into the Triveni Sangam. Just ten days ago, I had no idea what the Maha Kumbh was, but a friend invited me to come. The energy here is so powerful — this event only happens once every 144 years, and I can feel its unique vibe. It’s truly a special experience. I’m so happy to be here!”

Another Tokyo resident who took part in the holy dip expressed his emotions with a serene smile: “It’s my first time here for the Maha Kumbh, and I am filled with excitement. The atmosphere is peaceful, and I feel so at ease. The arrangements are excellent, and the energy of the place is amazing. I truly love India.”

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, is now nearing its majestic finale. Held at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, the festival draws millions of devotees from across the globe, all seeking spiritual cleansing through the sacred ritual of Amrit Snan.

The conclusion of the event will take place on February 26, coinciding with the Mahashivratri, with the most auspicious time for the final Amrit Snan set from 11:08 AM on February 26 to 8:54 AM on February 27.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is not only a religious observance but also a vibrant cultural celebration, with spiritual discourses, lively religious processions, and a gathering of sants and pilgrims from every corner of the world. The event transcends all boundaries, uniting people through faith and shared devotion.

As the Kumbh Mela 2025 draws to a close in Prayagraj, attention now shifts to the next grand gathering at the 2027 Nashik Kumbh slated to be held in Maharashtra.