Jauramajra attends World Ayurvedic Congress

Chandigarh: With an aim of better health of the people of Punjab, under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann, Health and Family Welfare Minister Punjab Chetan Singh Jodamajra participated in the prestigious 9th World Ayurveda Congress held at Goa from December 8 to December 11. Health Secretary Punjab Ajoy Sharma, Additional Secretary and Vice Chancellor of Guru Ravidas Ayurvedic University Hoshiarpur Rahul Gupta, Principals of Ayurvedic Medical Colleges of the state and Ayurvedic experts also participated in this Congress. A huge exhibition related to Ayurveda was also organized on this occasion.

It is worth mentioning that this congress was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant and it was specially attended by AYUSH Minister, Government of India, Sarbanand Sonowal, Secretary AYUSH Ministry, Government of India, Rajesh Kotecha and Health Ministers of various states.

During his address at this World Level Ayurvedic Congress, Jauramajra said that health awareness is increasing in today's world and people are making all out efforts to keep themselves healthy.

Ayurveda is a very important method in maintaining health and wellness. Today the whole world is getting healthy by adopting Ayurveda. Ayurvedic medicines are obtained from natural herbs and they do not have any adverse effect on the body. Although this system shows its effect slowly, but it eradicates the disease from the root.

The Health Minister appealed to the people to trust this ancient science of the country and adopt it in their lives so that we can achieve the goal of disease free India.

He said that earlier sages, munis, saints, Mahatmas used to consume Ayurvedic herbs while living in forests and their age was more than 100 years.