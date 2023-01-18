Jauramajra reviews FME Scheme

Chandigarh: In consonance with the aim of CM Bhagwant Mann regarding safeguarding the farmers and environment of the state, the Minister of Food Processing Punjab Chetan Singh Jauramajra, took maiden meeting of the Department of Food Processing and reviewed the status of implementation of Centrally Sponsored Scheme 'PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM FME)'. Manjit Singh Brar, IAS, Director-cum-Secretary, Department of Food Processing and Rajnish Tuli, General Manager attended the meeting.



The minister informed that the Department of Food Processing is the Nodal Department overseeing implementation of PM FME Scheme for which Punjab Agro is the State Nodal Agency. The aim and objective of the scheme is to enhance competitiveness of micro enterprises and promote formalization of food processing sector. The outlay for 2022-23 is Rs. 98 Cr., out of which over Rs. 68 Cr. has been booked.

Disclosing about the subsidy provided by the government he said the state has so far sanctioned 789 proposals of individual micro enterprises/farmers for up-gradation of existing and setting up of new food processing units. The total subsidy of Rs. 62 Cr. has been released/ committed. The total capital investment by these units shall be over Rs. 300 Cr. These units are processing Pickle, Murabba, Jaggery, fortified Rice, Bakery products, Honey, Cattle Feed, packaged Mushroom etc.. Punjab is the 2nd State after Maharashtra to have sanctioned that much amount of subsidy to small food processing enterprises.