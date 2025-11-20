Jay Dholakia takes oath as Nuapada MLA

Bhubaneswar: The BJP leader, Jay Dholakia, who recently registered a landslide victory in Nuapada by-election, on Thursday took oath as a member of Odisha Assembly. Speaker Surama Padhy administered the oath of office to Jay in the presence of senior leaders, his mother, Kalpana Dholakia, and other family members.

Jay was elected to the Assembly from Nuapada constituency in the November 11 by-poll necessitated by the death of his father and sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia. He defeated Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi by a huge margin of 83,748 votes. The BJD nominee, Snehangini Chhuria, finished third in the by-poll..

With Jay’s induction, the BJP’s tally has increased to 79 in the 147-member Assembly. The BJD’s count has come down to 50. The Congress has 14 MLAs, three are Independents, and one belongs to the CPI(M).