Jay to file papers toomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The BJP candidate, Jay Dholakia, on Thursday said he will file his nomination papers for the Nuapada Assembly by-poll on October 18. The BJP's Central Election Committee on Wednesday had announced Jay Dholakia's name as its candidate for Nuapada by-poll, and he was to file his nomination papers on Thursday.

"Yes, we had decided to file nomination papers on Thursday. But, I received a call from our 'Maharaj' and he advised me to file nomination at the 'Amrut Bela' on October 18. We give respect to the advice of our 'Maharaj' and therefore postponed the nomination filing plan today," Jay told reporters at his Nuapada residence.

Though BJD has named its senior woman leader Snehangini Chhuria as its candidate for the Nuapada by-poll, she is yet to announce the date for filing her nomination paper. The process of nomination paper filing for the by-poll will continue till October 20, sources said.