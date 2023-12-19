JD(U) Leader In Bihar's Jamui District Shot Thrice By Unidentified Assailants: Investigation Underway

A leader from the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar's Jamui district sustained critical injuries after unidentified assailants shot him three times near his residence. The incident occurred late on Monday night as Pawan Sah, the JD(U) city president and former ward councillor candidate, was returning home from the market. The attackers, who remain unidentified, fired at him before quickly fleeing the scene.

Upon hearing the gunshots, locals rushed to the area and transported Pawan Sah to a nearby clinic. Although critically injured, Sah was unable to identify the perpetrators. Law enforcement also arrived at the scene, initiating an investigation into the case. The motive behind the attack is believed to stem from longstanding animosity and a disagreement related to a vehicle stand, though the exact reason is yet to be confirmed, according to a police official.

The police are actively reviewing CCTV footage and express confidence in resolving the case soon. The injured leader has been referred to Patna for further medical treatment. (Inputs from Rakesh Singh) Published by Shweta Kumari on Dec 19, 2023."