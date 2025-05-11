JeM's Masood Azhar’s kin among 5 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar’s brothers-in-law Hafiz Muhammed Jameel and Mohammad Yusuf Azhar were among five terrorists killed when the Indian forces targeted and destroyed nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, sources in the government said.

The strikes, called Operation Sindoor, had hit the headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The strikes, conducted using missiles — “niche technology weapons with careful selection of warheads” — were in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed two weeks ago.

Of the nine sites targeted, five were in PoK (two sites each in Muzaffarabad and Kotli and one in Bhimber), and four in Pakistan (two in Sialkot, one each in Muridke and Bahawalpur) – a marked departure from 2019 when, following the Pulwama terror attack, the Indian Air Force targeted one terror site, at Balakot, in Pakistan.