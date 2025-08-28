Jharkhand Assembly unanimously passes resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution by voice vote urging the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, on former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Movement leader Shibu Soren, who passed away recently.

The resolution, moved by Land Revenue Minister Deepak Birua on the concluding day of the Monsoon Session, was adopted unanimously.

Moving the motion, Birua said: "Dishom Guru Shibu Soren devoted his entire life to protecting the rights of tribals, indigenous people, farmers, labourers and the exploited. His role in the fight for a separate state was decisive. He was not just a political leader, but an idea and a movement. Awarding him the Bharat Ratna would be a true tribute."

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi supported the resolution but suggested that the contributions of Jaipal Singh Munda and Vinod Bihari Mahto, both of whom played key roles in the Jharkhand statehood movement, should also be recognised.

Earlier, during the opening day of the supplementary monsoon session on August 22, Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Yadav had pressed for the Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren. He had described Soren’s contribution to social reform, tribal rights and the Jharkhand movement as "unprecedented".

The resolution also drew support from JDU MLA Saryu Rai, AJSU Party MLA Nirmal Mahato, and Jharkhand Democratic Revolutionary Front MLA Jairam Mahato.

Jairam Mahato further urged the Assembly to install statues of Shibu Soren and other leaders who led agitations for a separate state of Jharkhand at Parasnath.

Shibu Soren, fondly known as “Guruji,” passed away on August 4 while undergoing treatment in New Delhi. His death has triggered a surge of demands across the state for Bharat Ratna being conferred on him posthumously.

With the Assembly’s endorsement, the proposal will now be formally forwarded to the Central government for consideration.



