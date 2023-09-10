Live
- In Constitution, it is defined India, that is Bharat, says Rahul
- FM Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart Liu Kun; discusses G20-related issues
- Family member suffering from fatty liver disease? You may be at similar risk
- Jharkhand: CISF Fire Wing rescues 21 persons from building collapse site
- Asia Cup: The whole world will watch this match, says Naseem Shah on India-Pakistan clash
- Delhi Declaration healthy solution for equitable balance of interest says Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov
- Kerala will become fully sports literate state in 10 years: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
- Six killed, over 50 injured in road accident in Pakistan
- Telangana pays tributes to revolutionary fighter Chakali Ailamma
- Bangladesh's inflation surges to 9.92% in August amid soaring food costs
Just In
Jharkhand: CISF Fire Wing rescues 21 persons from building collapse site
The Fire Wing of CISF Unit BSL Bokaro saved the lives of 21 people, including women, who were trapped in the debris after a residential house collapsed in Bokaro city of Jharkhand CISF officials said on Sunday.
New Delhi: The Fire Wing of CISF Unit BSL Bokaro saved the lives of 21 people, including women, who were trapped in the debris after a residential house collapsed in Bokaro city of Jharkhand CISF officials said on Sunday.
A senior CISF official said that at around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Fire Wing of CISF Unit BSL Bokaro received a call about the collapse of a residential building.
The caller reported that a few individuals were trapped in the debris of the building near Lal Chowk in Sector E in Bokaro.
"On receiving the information, CISF Fire Wing personnel promptly arrived at the scene and observed that a residential building had collapsed, with some civilians trapped in the debris. Fire Wing personnel immediately initiated a rescue operation, removing the debris and evacuating the trapped individuals," said the official.
The official said that during the rescue operation, a total of 21 lives, including those of women and children, were saved by CISF Fire Wing personnel.