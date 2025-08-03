Live
- Dalai Lama lays foundation stone of new Chowkhang Vihara monastery in Ladakh
- Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates multispeciality hospital in Kailash Colony
- Man jumps to death from ninth floor of residential building in Rajasthan's Jaipur
- Seamless administrative support to industries can help overcome global economic challenges: Fadnavis
- Drugs worth around Rs 350 cr seized in Mizoram, 1 arrested
- Tamil Nadu: Devotees throng Bhavani river confluence for 'Aadi perukku'
- Eleven killed as SUV falls into canal in UP's Gonda
- Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on life support, says hospital
- Railway personnel killed in IED blast in Odisha-Jharkhand border
- PM Modi meets President Murmu
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on life support, says hospital
Highlights
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, continues to be critical, a source said on Sunday....
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, continues to be critical, a source said on Sunday.
The 62-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was airlifted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals on Saturday in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the washroom at his residence.
According to the source, Ramdas Soren has been on life support since Saturday, and a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists was closely monitoring his condition.
Next Story