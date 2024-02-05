Jharkhand floor test today

Ranchi: Newly-elected Jharkhand CM Champai Soren on Sunday expressed confidence that his government will survive the floor test and go on to complete its tenure. “There is no issue with the majority. We have an absolute majority. There is no problem of any kind in the floor test in the House on Monday, he said.

The tenure of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance government ends in November this year. The ruling alliance, comprising the JMM, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal, has 46 MLAs. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have 29 MLAs. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh exuded confidence that INDIA bloc partners would win the floor test. "We have a majority in the 81-seat Assembly...Even Hemant Soren has been permitted by the special court (to cast his vote).

This is a conspiracy by the ED. We will win the floor test. It has been clear from the start that the Modi government has been misusing the ED, CBI and Income Tax departments against the INDIA members.

They are no longer independent institutions,” Ramesh said.

In order to form a government in Jharkhand, a political faction needs the support of 41 in the 81-member Assembly.

One of the 81 seats is vacant; hence, the majority mark stands at 41.

This is not the first time JMM is facing a floor test. In 2002, Hemant Soren’s government won majority with 48 votes in his favour.

Even back then, Soren had faced a threat of disqualification from the Assembly over allegations of corruption.