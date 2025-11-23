Jindal's Kasia Mines gets Safety Award

Joda: Jindal Steel’s Kasia Mines has been honoured with the prestigious Kalinga Excellence Safety Award in the Platinum Category for its significant contribution to safety practices in 2024.

The award was presented by Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and Jajpur MP Rabindra Narayan Behera during the16th National Safety Conclave–2025, organised by IQEMS. Receiving the award on behalf of Jindal Steel, Pramod Kumar Patra, Cluster Head, Jindal Steel (BKT), expressed gratitude for the honour. “Strict compliance with safety norms remains an integral part of Jindal Steel’s work culture. The company continues to be committed to ensuring a safe and secure workplace while maintaining the highest standards of safety across all its operations,” said Patra.

Jindal Steel has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to safety through a range of proactive initiatives, including regular safety audits, comprehensive employee training programmes and adopting advanced safety technologies. The company has further strengthened its safety culture by establishing a robust emergency response system to effectively manage unforeseen incidents, underscoring its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure work environment.