Jitesh receives acclaim at global homoeo meet

Jharsuguda: Jitesh Sharma, an international speaker on Homoeopathy and Director of JDS Homoeopathic Hospital, Jharsuguda, made a significant mark in the field of global integrative medicine by presenting his research paper on “Role of Homoeopathic Treatment in Degenerative Disc Diseases” at the University of Cyberjaya, Malaysia.

The event was organised by the Faculty of Traditional & Complementary Medicine at the University of Cyberjaya in collaboration with Ibrahim Usman Mhaisker.

The conference brought together renowned experts from across the globe in the field of traditional and complementary medicine.

Jitesh’s paper highlighted the efficacy of Homoeopathic approaches in managing and improving degenerative disc conditions, offering hope to patients seeking non-invasive and holistic treatment alternatives.

His presentation received appreciation from peers and professionals for its clinical insights and scientific grounding.

Expressing his gratitude, Jitesh said, “I am truly honoured to represent Homoeopathy on such a globally respected platform.

It is heartening to witness the growing recognition of Homoeopathy as a vital pillar in integrative healthcare systems.”

This momentous achievement not only showcased Jitesh’s dedication to advancing Homoeopathy but also placed India and Jharsuguda firmly on the map of global Homoeopathic excellence.