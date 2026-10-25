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J&K CM Omar Abdullah flags off Kashmir Marathon

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Omar Abdullah flags off the third Kashmir Marathon in Srinagar, attracting over 1,800 athletes with a total prize pool of Rs 3.17 crore.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah flags off Kashmir Marathon
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J&K CM Omar Abdullah flags off Kashmir Marathon

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Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday flagged off the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon here.

More than 1,800 athletes from across the country and abroad are taking part in the event, officials said.

The Kashmir Marathon has become one of the elite athletics events of the country. The prize money this year is Rs 3.17 crore, with the winner in the open category bagging Rs 25 lakh.

This year, a prize has also been set aside for the local runners from Jammu and Kashmir as the government wants to promote long-distance running in the Union Territory.

Abdullah, who participated in the first two editions of the event, is not running this year.

PTI
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Tags

Kashmir Marathon 2026Omar AbdullahSrinagar MarathonKashmir Sports NewsLong-Distance Running
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