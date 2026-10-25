J&K CM Omar Abdullah flags off Kashmir Marathon

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday flagged off the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon here.

More than 1,800 athletes from across the country and abroad are taking part in the event, officials said.

The Kashmir Marathon has become one of the elite athletics events of the country. The prize money this year is Rs 3.17 crore, with the winner in the open category bagging Rs 25 lakh.

This year, a prize has also been set aside for the local runners from Jammu and Kashmir as the government wants to promote long-distance running in the Union Territory.

Abdullah, who participated in the first two editions of the event, is not running this year.