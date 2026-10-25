CM Yogi welcomes PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to Varanasi for 'Wings over Ganges' air show

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ahead of the Indian Air Force’s 'Wings over Ganges' air show in Varanasi, highlighting the event’s significance for national defence, industrial development and the region’s cultural heritage.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said the skies over the holy city of Kashi would witness the valour and prowess of the Indian Air Force as part of the celebrations marking its 94th anniversary.

He welcomed the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister to the sacred city of Baba Vishwanath and invited them to the aerial display scheduled to take place at Namo Ghat.

“Today, the sky over the immortal Kashi will be adorned with pride by the valor and prowess of the Indian Air Force,” the Chief Minister wrote.

CM Yogi also highlighted the industrial development agenda linked to the Prime Minister’s visit, announcing that PM Modi would inaugurate a new garment manufacturing unit of Arvind Limited. According to the Chief Minister, the facility is expected to provide fresh momentum to the textile industry and industrial development in the region.

Describing the broader significance of the occasion, CM Yogi said the event would bring together the spirit of national defence, industrial progress and India’s enduring cultural heritage on the banks of the Ganga.

The air show, titled ‘Wings Over Ganga’, is being organised to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force and is expected to showcase the force’s aerial capabilities, precision flying and operational coordination.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had also generated anticipation for the event through a brief post on Facebook on Saturday.

“The countdown begins, Wings over Ganges, tomorrow in Varanasi,” PM Modi wrote, signalling the upcoming aerial spectacle in his parliamentary constituency.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to witness the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat as the Chief Guest. The event is expected to feature a range of frontline fighter aircraft, helicopters and transport aircraft, offering a display of the Indian Air Force’s operational strength.

Aircraft expected to participate include the indigenous Tejas light combat aircraft, the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, the SU-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets, alongside transport aircraft. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army are also expected to take part, highlighting joint operational capabilities among the armed forces.

The Indian Air Force’s prominent display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, will also participate in the programme. Their performances are expected to feature coordinated formations, precision manoeuvres and aerial demonstrations.