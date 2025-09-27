J&K L-G Manoj Sinha summons legislative Assembly on October 23

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday issued a notification summoning the legislative assembly session on October 23.

The notification issued summons the legislative assembly on October 23 at 10 a.m.

The notification read: “I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of powers under Section 18(1) of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, do hereby summon the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to meet at Srinagar on Thursday, the 23rd October, 2025 at 10.00 AM.”

“All Hon’ble Members have been requested to ensure their presence as per Rule 3 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Assembly”.

The J&K Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had recommended to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha the summoning of the J&K Assembly on October 13.

This would be the third session of the J&K Union Territory’s first Assembly. The last sitting of the J&K Assembly was held on April 29, 2025, when it convened to condemn the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan backed LeT terrorists.

As per the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, there must not be a gap longer than six months between the last sitting of one session and the first sitting of the next.

“The Lieutenant Governor shall, from time to time, summon the Legislative Assembly to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit, but six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session,” reads the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Given the current scenario, the issues of statehood and reservation are expected to dominate proceedings in the House.

In the last Assembly session, three resolutions on statehood lapsed due to disruptions caused by the National Conference, following the rejection of an adjournment motion brought by its legislators on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The issue of reservation also surfaced repeatedly during discussions in the House in the last session. The detention of MLA Mehraj Malik and the hindrances in the movement of fruit trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu highway are also expected to come up for discussion.



