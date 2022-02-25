J&K LG Manoj Sinha escapes unhurt in car accident

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday escaped unhurt following a car accident on the outskirts of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said Sinha was going to his hometown in Ghazipur when he met with an accident.

"His car collided with an iron pillar installed on the slope of the Rajghat bridge (Malviya bridge). The left side of the car was damaged and one tyre of the car was also punctured," a source said.

Sinha later proceeded to his hometown in another car.