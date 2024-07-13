  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

J&K Police bounds down two clerics for using inflammatory language in Anantnag

J&K Police bounds down two clerics for using inflammatory language in Anantnag
x
Highlights

J&K Police on Saturday took action against two clerics in Anantnag district for using “derogatory language” against a particular community.

Srinagar: J&K Police on Saturday took action against two clerics in Anantnag district for using “derogatory language” against a particular community.

“We have taken decisive action against two religious clerics, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Abdul Rashid Dawoodi, for using inflammatory language targeting a specific community,” police in a statement said.

“The derogatory remarks made by the clerics were brought to the attention of the Anantnag Police, who promptly initiated proceedings under the relevant provisions of the law. The clerics have been bound down to prevent further inflammatory speech,” police said.

J&K Police said that they have adopted zero tolerance towards those preachers and clerics who indulge in reckless, inflammatory speeches stoking tension between the communities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X