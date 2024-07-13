J&K Police bounds down two clerics for using inflammatory language in Anantnag

Live
Srinagar: J&K Police on Saturday took action against two clerics in Anantnag district for using “derogatory language” against a particular community.
“We have taken decisive action against two religious clerics, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Abdul Rashid Dawoodi, for using inflammatory language targeting a specific community,” police in a statement said.
“The derogatory remarks made by the clerics were brought to the attention of the Anantnag Police, who promptly initiated proceedings under the relevant provisions of the law. The clerics have been bound down to prevent further inflammatory speech,” police said.
J&K Police said that they have adopted zero tolerance towards those preachers and clerics who indulge in reckless, inflammatory speeches stoking tension between the communities.