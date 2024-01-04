  • Menu
J&K power plant inks pact to supply electricity to Rajasthan for 40 yrs

New Delhi: Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL), a joint venture company of NHPC Limited and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for supplying electricity to Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited, the Union Power Ministry said on Thursday.

The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project in J&K’s Kishtwar will provide power to Rajasthan for a period of 40 years from the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the project and as per power allocation to be notified by the Union Ministry of Power.

The PPA was signed in Jaipur on Wednesday in the presence of senior officers of RHPCL & Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited.

