J&K SIA attaches property of narco-terrorist in Poonch district

Jammu: The J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday attached the property of an absconding narco-terrorist in Poonch district.

Officials said the SIA has attached the property of Mohd Liyaqat, a narco-terrorist currently evading arrest.

“The attached property measuring 1 kanal and 9 marlas is located at Khari Karmara in Poonch district. The action follows an FIR filed under Section 83 of the CrPC. The Principal Sessions Judge of Poonch issued the attachment order.

“The operation was carried out by the SIA under the directions of the honourable court. The seizure of Liyaqat’s property is a crucial move in the ongoing battle against narco-terrorism in the region. Authorities are intensifying their search for Liyaqat and continuing to investigate the networks facilitating such illegal activities," an official statement said.

The SIA working under the J&K CID is an investigative agency on the pattern of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).