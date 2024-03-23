J&K: Srinagar’s Tulip Garden opens for visitors

Srinagar: Asia’s largest Tulip Garden was thrown open to visitors in J&K’s Srinagar on Saturday.

Situated on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar with the Zabarwan Hills in its background, the garden is spread over 55 hectares of land.

Five new varieties of Tulips have been added through two lakh bulbs to the existing 68 varieties in the garden.

Officials of the floriculture department that maintains the Tulip garden said there would be 17 lakh tulips those will bloom in the garden this spring.

Although tulips are yet to come to bloom at the garden, the officials said in another five to seven days, the tulips would start blooming to display a mesmerising riot of colour inside the garden.

A large number of visitors, most of them non-local tourists, came to visit the Tulip garden on its opening day on Saturday.

In addition to tulip varieties, visitors can also look forward to being mesmerised by an enchanting array of other spring flowers. Among these are the hyacinths, daffodils, muscari, and cyclamens. These species of spring flowers help to enhance the visual appeal of Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar.